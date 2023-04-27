British nationals evacuated from Sudan finally reunited with relatives in UK

British nationals evacuated from Sudan have been reunited with relatives and loved ones at Stansted Airport, with one man describing the conflict as a “nightmare”.

Women with small children and babies in prams were among approximately 300 people who were flown from Sudan, as well as elderly individuals in wheelchairs.

Family members and friends were waiting anxiously in the arrivals lounge and car park for the flight to arrive.

One man from Sudan, who did not give his name, described his experience as a “nightmare”.

