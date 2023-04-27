Cleverly warns UK evactations from Sudan could be ‘impossible’ once ceasefire ends

Evacuation efforts in Sudan will be “potentially impossible” once a ceasefire ends, James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, has said.

“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” Mr Cleverly told Sky News on Thursday 27 April.

“So what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.”

