Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman claims she pays just $350 in rent for New York apartment

‘They’re going to drag my corpse out of this,’ Manhattan resident jokes about rent-controlled home

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 30 November 2022 18:40
Comments

Related video: And Just Like That The Documentary: Kristin Davis Tours Charlotte’s New York Apartment

A New York woman has revealed that she pays $350 a month for her downtown Manhattan apartment after having lived in the building since childhood.

Food industry worker Akasha was visited by YouTuber Caleb Simpson in her large rent-controlled studio apartment.

Akasha’s aunt and uncle lived in the home before her, and she lived on the same floor when she grew up.

“We moved here in the early ‘90s. We moved across the hall, and my aunt moved here, and she lived here for two decades,” she said in the video.

Akasha moved into the home when they moved out, jokingly calling it “literally the easiest move in the entire world”.

Recommended

The kitchen features stainless steel racks over the sink and stove with almost all of her kitchen items being out in the open.

Plates and other things are stacked on the racks and pots and pans hang from the walls.

“A lot of this was inherited,” Akasha said. “It’s very helpful to me ... having people who had to function in here for a very long time. They figured it out.”

“We used to joke when I was a kid because I’ve lived in this building my entire life, that my bathroom was bigger than some people’s apartments,” she added about the pink-tiled room.

Her closet stretches from floor to ceiling and accounts for most of her storage. The side of the closet features a bookshelf.

A small table has smaller tables underneath that can be pulled out when needed. Between the kitchen and the bed, there’s a couch.

A long table functions as a desk and TV stand opposite the bed.

The New York University graduate said the apartment building was her “safe haven” when she was growing up.

While she said she has seen a lot of gentrification in the area, she said the culture remains.

“Punk is always going to come back. Drugs never go away,” she said. “Like all of those things are still very much present here, but it is just sometimes frillier and more expensive.”

Her mother is one of the YouTuber’s viewers, and she contacted him about reviewing Akasha’s cheap apartment, which she intends to stay in for a long time.

“They’re going to drag my corpse out of this,” she joked.

Recommended

Mr Simpson said at the beginning of the video that he has toured more than 200 apartments in the city and that Akasha’s was the “cheapest one”.

The Independent has attempted to reach Akasha for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in