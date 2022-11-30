Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mariah Carey is opening up her New York home to a lucky couple of fans this festive season.

The pop star is synonymous with all things Santa and co, thanks to her number one hit ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, which was released in 1994. Equally inextricably linked to the trimmings of December is New York, a city regularly depicted in Christmas films like Home Alone 2 and Elf.

According to recent Booking.com research, NYC ranked number one among the top-searched destinations for Americans leading up to the festive season.

The accommodation booking company has synced up the two Christmas favourites and announced that one pair of guests can book a weekend-long experience in New York, as curated by Carey herself.

This trip comes complete with flights and airport transfers and will include a three-night stay at The Plaza, Fairmont Hotel in New York.

The itinerary covers plentiful iconic NYC Christmas attractions, like ice skating in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session and VIP hospitality, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and dinner at the singer and songwriter’s favourite New York restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

The piece de resistance is then cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in Carey’s New York City penthouse apartment.

Essentially a Christmas competition, ‘Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience’ is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be in with a chance of having the fastest finger first to click that booking button, tickets are available to buy from Booking.com on 14 December at 10pm.

They cost $20.19, as a tribute to the year ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For the two people who get in there quickest, this unique Christmas experience of a lifetime will take place from16-19 December.