Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Here’s how you can visit Mariah Carey’s New York home this Christmas

Is this ‘all you want for Christmas’?

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 30 November 2022 14:44
Comments
<p>Mariah Carey is inviting fans into her penthouse </p>

Mariah Carey is inviting fans into her penthouse

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mariah Carey is opening up her New York home to a lucky couple of fans this festive season.

The pop star is synonymous with all things Santa and co, thanks to her number one hit ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, which was released in 1994. Equally inextricably linked to the trimmings of December is New York, a city regularly depicted in Christmas films like Home Alone 2 and Elf.

According to recent Booking.com research, NYC ranked number one among the top-searched destinations for Americans leading up to the festive season. 

The accommodation booking company has synced up the two Christmas favourites and announced that one pair of guests can book a weekend-long experience in New York, as curated by Carey herself.

This trip comes complete with flights and airport transfers and will include a three-night stay at The Plaza, Fairmont Hotel in New York.

Recommended

The itinerary covers plentiful iconic NYC Christmas attractions, like ice skating in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session and VIP hospitality, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and dinner at the singer and songwriter’s favourite New York restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

The piece de resistance is then cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in Carey’s New York City penthouse apartment.

Essentially a Christmas competition, ‘Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience’ is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be in with a chance of having the fastest finger first to click that booking button, tickets are available to buy from Booking.com on 14 December at 10pm.

They cost  $20.19, as a tribute to the year ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For the two people who get in there quickest, this unique Christmas experience of a lifetime will take place from16-19 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in