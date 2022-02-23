A landmark Los Angeles mansion once owned by TV mogul Aaron Spelling and built on top of Bing Crosby’s old home is on sale for a staggering $165m.

The Manor, a W-shaped mega mansion, sits on 4.7 acres in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of the city and is located just down the street from the Playboy Mansion.

The current French chateau-style property was built in 1991 for late producer Spelling and his widow Candy Spelling, on the former estate of Crosby.

The property was known as “Candyland” when Candy Spelling lived there, and included a flower cutting room, multiple gift-wrapping rooms, and a wine and cheese room that included French sidewalk cafe tables and chairs.

The 123-room, 56,000sq-ft home, comes with14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, a tanning room, a solarium, a games room, grand foyer, formal dining room, library, movie theater and bowling alley.

When the Spellings lived there, it required a staff of 30 to keep the place running, says The Los Angeles Times.

Aaron Spelling, the father of actress Tori Spelling, created famed TV shows such as Dynasty, Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210, and died in the home in 2006 at the age of 83.

Candy Spelling eventually sold the mansion in 2011 to to Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, for $85 million in cash.

The British heiress in turn made her own changes, converting a room that stored Ms Spelling’s doll collection into a hair salon and massage room.

Ms Ecclestone also added a marble lounge, nightclub and aquarium.

In 2019 the Manor became the most expensive ever sale in Los Angeles County when Ms Ecclestone sold it for $119.75m.

The owner has remained a mystery ever since, and the only thing known is that it was bought by a California-based limited liability company called “594 Mapleton.”

It is still unclear who owns that company.

The $165m listing is currently the third most expensive up for sale in Los Angeles County, behind an unfinished 75,000sq-ft home being developed by Mohamed Hadid who wants $250m for it, and a 105,000sq-ft home in Bel-Air listed for $295m.