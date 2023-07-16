Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday morning, with a tsunami warning issued.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at depth of 9.3km (5.78 miles) and was relatively shallow.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake.

The Alaska Earthquake Centre said the event was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

In a statement, the National Tsunami Warning Center said: “Tsunami warning in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unman Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska).

“For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.

“Further information will be provided in supplementary messages.”

The Alaska Volcano Observatory also provided another threat notice for the Shishaldin volcano after it sent up a big plume of ash.

“The explosive eruption of Shishaldin Volcano is continuing,” they said on Twitter. “A continuous ash plume now extends over 80 mi (125 km) to the SSE from the volcano with an altitude of about 16,000 ft.”

They continued: “Seismicity has remained elevated for over 6 hours at Shishaldin and frequent explosion signals are being detected at regional infrasound (pressure sensor) networks. Some explosions are sending ash plumes as high as 20,000 ft (6 km) above sea level.

“Due to the duration of this current activity and the extent of the distributing ash cloud the Aviation Color Code is being raised to RED and the Volcano Alert Level is being raised to WARNING for Shishaldin.”

They noted that the earthquake was not related to volcanic activity.

More follows.