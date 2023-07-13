Stunning aerial footage captures lava and smoke pouring out of the side of Mount Fagradalsfjall, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, after a volcanic eruption.

Authorities warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from the site earlier this week, after the eruption began on Monday afternoon (10 July) following thousands of earthquakes in the area.

It has been spewing lava and toxic gases into the air.

The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, erupted in 2021 and 2022 without causing damage or disruptions to flights, despite being near Keflavik Airport.