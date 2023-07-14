New eruptive activity in Alaska volcano raises alert level

Smoke has been spotted coming from the top of Alaska’s Shishaldin volcano, with lava “likely present” after increased volcanic activity from the summit.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has said this occurred after changes in surface temperature.

Located on Unimak Island in the Eastern Aleutians, Shishaldin has seen intermittent tremors gradually increase in volume and consistency around the summit.

In response, the AVO has raised the alert level for Shishaldin to “Watch”. It went on to say that this is not an indication that an eruption will occur.

Shishaldin last erupted in 2020, when lava was seen flowing outside the summit.