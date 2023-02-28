Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three Rust crew members suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress after witnessing the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, according to a new lawsuit filed against Alec Baldwin.

Ross Addiego, a dolly operator, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price claim they were in close proximity to Mr Baldwin when a gun went off at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021, hitting director Joel Souza and fatally wounding Hutchins.

The trio say they suffered “blast injuries” from the deafening sound of the gun going off, and describe the chaos and confusion in the aftermath.

“(Price) felt the physical force of the gunfire in the small space,” the suit alleges. “His ears began to ring. He felt as if everything was moving in slow motion. He saw Mr Souza screaming and crawling away from Defendant Baldwin.”

Mr Addiegio had been standing beside Mr Souza and Ms Hutchins when they were struck and tried to render first aid, the suit states.

“Assisted by another crew member and the set medic, Plaintif Addiego removed Souza’s shirt and rolled him over. Souza’s scapula was shattered, and a bullet was lodged just beneath his skin. Plaintif Addiego applied pressure to Souza’s wound until emergency medical professionals arrived.”

Ms Curtin stated that she felt the same “sound, force and physical trauma” from the gunshot, and watched as Ms Hutchins fell to the ground in front of her feet .

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 23 October 2021. (AP)

“She bent down and removed the equipment from Hutchins’ head. She watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen. Curtin put her hands on Hutchins’ stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins’ pain and figure out what was going on,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit, filed in New Mexico, alleges that producers failed to follow standard set safety procedures.

It further states that first assistant director Dave Halls, who has pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent use of a weapon, cut corners on safety “like he had done on previous productions”.

Alec Baldwin was distracted during weapons training, and failed to ensure the weapon was “cold”, according to a new lawsuit (Getty)

The three plaintiffs fault Mr Baldwin for being distracted during weapons training, failing to ensure the weapon was “cold”, and for firing the gun.

Mr Baldwin and Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

The lawsuit also accused Rust’s producers of hiring Ms Gutierrez-Reed in spite of her inexperience because they wanted a “quick and cheap production.” Mr Baldwin is also being sued by Ms Hutchins’ parents and sister.

Filming on Rust resumed last week at the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.