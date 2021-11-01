Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’ last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.

Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.

Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.

The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came as he was rehearsing a shootout scene inside a church so the camera crew could set up their angles.

“So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it, and go, ‘Bang!’” the actor said as he clutched a Colt .45 revolver, which he believed had been loaded with dummy rounds instead of gunpowder and a projectile.

His words were followed by a bang from the gun as a lead bullet ripped through Ms Hutchins before landing in the shoulder of the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Blood began pouring from Ms Hutchins’ chest as she fell backward into the head electrician and Mr Souza crumpled to the ground clutching his shoulder.

The cinematographer uttered her last words as crew members crowded around her and a boom operator locked eyes, telling her: “Oh, that was no good.”

Mr Baldwin looked on in horror and repeatedly yelled: “What the f*** just happened,” according to the witnesses who spoke to the Times.

More follows...