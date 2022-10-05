Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host says he may plead the fifth in new rant outside Sandy Hook court
Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its fourth week in Connecticut court.
The Infowars host had been expected to return to the stand on Wednesday as a witness for the defence - after his first turn on the witness stand last month descended into a shouting match in front of jurors and crying victim families.
But speaking to reporters outside the courthouse on Tuesday, Jones said he is “strongly considering” pleading the fifth amendment because he claimed the judge wants to throw him in jail for telling the truth.
“I tell the judge and all the rest of the New World Order: I am innocent, and you are guilty of tyranny,” he said.
After the jury was sent home, Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis revealed that he does not expect Jones to testify at all tomorrow.
It came after jurors heard from three Sandy Hook parents who told how their lives were irreparably changed by Jones’ lies.
What’s at stake for Jones?
The defamation trial currently in its fourth week in Connecticut was brought by nine plaintiffs - eight relatives of Sandy Hook victims and one former FBI agent who responded to the shooting.
Here’s a recap of what’s at stake for the Infowars host:
Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies
Jones is currently in the middle of his second defamation trial - this time in Connecticut
Sandy Hook mother says hoaxers ‘took my identity’
Testifying on Tuesday, mother Francine Wheeler told the court how she felt her identity was stripped away by trolls pushing Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook.
Ms Wheeler, whose six-year-old son Ben was killed in the shooting, described how her name became synonymous with the lies - overshadowing both her foundation in his honour, Ben’s Lighthouse, and her performance career.
“It’s ironic because I spent my adult career performing. I loved my life in New York and even in Newtown,” she said.
“They took that from me and doctored and edited 20 years of my work. They took that from me.
“They took my identity, they took my husband’s identity, they took my surviving son’s identity.”
Parents of seven-year-old victim Daniel Barden tell of life-altering harassment
The parents of seven-year-old Sandy Hook victim Daniel Barden both testified on Tuesday about how their lives were - and continue to be - upended by Jones’ lies.
Jackie Barden began to choke up as she described Daniel - who would’ve turned 17 last month - as a very compassionate person who was always putting others ahead of himself.
After his death, she told of receiving letters from hoaxers saying they urinated on Daniel’s grave and threatening to dig it up to prove the shooting was a hoax.
Mark Barden said listening to his wife’s testimony earlier in the day was “excruciating” and pointed out that Jones was not in the courtroom to hear it - instead staying outside to hold a press conference.
Mr Barden said many of the other parents who have already testified captured his feelings well.
“I can so relate to Robbie Parker saying my compass is spinning. Or David Wheeler saying it felt like he was underwater, disoriented. I get it, we were all there,” he said.
Mr Barden concluded his testimony by telling how hoaxers “tarnished” the memory of his son.
“Our little home movies, our thoughts and our memories, have all been compromised and taken away from us. Tarnished with toxic hate and lies and danger.”
He fought tears as he described how the harassment changed him, making him constantly paranoid no matter where he goes.
“I’m not the same person,” he said.
ICYMI: Jones says he may plead the fifth
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday said he may invoke the 5th Amendment if called back to the stand at his Sandy Hook defamation trial to avoid going to jail.
The Infowars founder ranted to reporters outside the court in Connecticut that he was “strongly considering” pleading the fifth as he baselessly claimed that the judge wants to throw him in jail for telling the truth.
“Not because I’m guilty, but because she [the judge] says if I tell the truth, she’ll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months. That’s what she can do,” he blustered.
“I tell the judge and all the rest of the New World Order: I am innocent, and you are guilty of tyranny.”
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Alex Jones’ attorney says he will not testify again in Sandy Hook trial
The Infowars conspiracy theorist decided against taking the stand in his second defamation trial, this time in Connecticut, for spreading hoax lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting
WATCH: Fire alarm interrupts court
Tuesday’s proceedings were unexpectedly interrupted after lunch when a fire alarm began blaring through the courtroom.
The cause of the alarm - which forced a brief evacuation - has not been disclosed.
Watch the startling moment:
IN PICTURES: Tuesday’s trial proceedings
Jones’ attorney says he will not testify
After the jury was dismissed for the day, Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis informed the court that he no longer expected to return to the witness stand tomorrow.
This revelation created scheduling concerns as the plaintiffs’ attorneys said they planned to finish their case in about 20 minutes, meaning jurors would have to come in just for that.
Mr Pattis cautioned that it is possible Jones will change his mind - but he doesn’t expect that to happen.
Journalist Morgan Stringer explained the confusing exchange in her Twitter thread on today’s proceedings:
Daniel’s memory ‘tarnished with toxic hate and lies and danger’
Mr Barden concluded his testimony by telling how hoaxers “tarnished” the memory of his son.
“Our little home movies, our thoughts and our memories, have all been compromised and taken away from us. Tarnished with toxic hate and lies and danger.”
He fought tears as he described how the harassment changed him, making him constantly paranoid no matter where he goes.
“I’m not the same person,” he said.
Mr Barden was excused after the defence declined to cross-examine him.
Judge Barbara Bellis then excused the jury for the day before attending to “housekeeping” with both parties.
Court shown video of seven-year-old victim Daniel performing ‘What A Wonderful World’
During Mr Barden’s testimony, the jury was shown a video of young Daniel performing “What A Wonderful World” with his siblings in honour of their grandfather’s 90th birthday.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys then read out a string of vicious comments posted on the video in the wake of Sandy Hook.
The comments, which were posted over a years-long period up until two weeks ago, accused the family of faking Daniel’s death for profit and claimed he never existed.
Of the countless threats the family faced, Mr Barden said: “It nearly broke us.”
Referencing the harassing letters about his son’s grave, he said: “To hear people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like, but that’s where we are.”
All clear at the courthouse
About 15 minutes after the fire alarm went off, an “all clear” was issued, according to New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson.
As proceedings get back underway, The Independent’s Bevan Hurley recaps Jones’ latest outburst in front of the courthouse:
Alex Jones says he may plead the fifth in Sandy Hook hoax trial
Infowars conspiracy theorist is facing second defamation trial in Connecticut for spreading lies about Sandy Hook shooting
