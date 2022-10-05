✕ Close Sandy Hook father holds backs tears testifying about Alex Jones

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its fourth week in Connecticut court.

The Infowars host had been expected to return to the stand on Wednesday as a witness for the defence - after his first turn on the witness stand last month descended into a shouting match in front of jurors and crying victim families.

But speaking to reporters outside the courthouse on Tuesday, Jones said he is “strongly considering” pleading the fifth amendment because he claimed the judge wants to throw him in jail for telling the truth.

“I tell the judge and all the rest of the New World Order: I am innocent, and you are guilty of tyranny,” he said.

After the jury was sent home, Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis revealed that he does not expect Jones to testify at all tomorrow.

It came after jurors heard from three Sandy Hook parents who told how their lives were irreparably changed by Jones’ lies.