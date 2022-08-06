Jump to content
updated

Alex Jones trial - live: Jury tells Infowars host to pay $45.2m in punitive damages on top of $4m compensation

Conspiracy theorist hit with almost $50m damages judgment in first Sandy Hook trial

Oliver O'Connell,Arpan Rai,Maroosha Muzaffar
Saturday 06 August 2022 14:10

Alex Jones declares victory in defamation trial despite losing over $4million

A second verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The jury in Austin, Texas, decided on Thursday he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. On Friday they ordered Jones to pay an additional $45.2m in punitive damages.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.

Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about how Jones’ lies — broadcast to millions — had impacted their lives and prolonged their grief.

Jones now faces another trial in Texas brought by a different victim’s parents, and another in Connecticut for the families of eight of the other victims.

It transpired during the trial that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team who have been asked to provide it to the January 6 committee.

Voices: Alex Jones is getting where it hurts: his wallet. And that might finally change America

Hannah Selinger writes:

We have been appealing to the common decency of far-right provocateurs for a long time. But now Jones has lost his final court battle and a big chunk of his money, those people might actually start listening.

Alex Jones is getting where it hurts: his wallet. That might finally change things

We have been appealing to the common decency of far-right provocateurs for a long time. But now Jones has lost his final court battle and a big chunk of his money, those people might actually start listening

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 13:30
ICYMI: Alex Jones' attorney mistakenly sent two years of his text messages to opposing counsel

Alex Jonesattorney accidentally sent two years of his text messages to the lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, a court has been told.

Mark Bankston, who representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their ongoing defamation trial against Jones, made the stunning claim during cross-examination of the Infowars founder on Wednesday.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Alex Jones’ attorney mistakenly sent two years of his text messages to rival lawyer

The stunning claim was made during the cross examination of Alex Jones on Wednesday

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 10:30
Alex Jones claims created 'living hell' for Sandy Hook parents

The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting described being put through a “living hell” of death threats, harassment and ongoing trauma over the past decade as they confronted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has used his media platforms to push claims that it was all a hoax.

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

The parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made their lives a “living hell” by pushing claims that the killings were a hoax

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 07:30
Jones 'cowardly' for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says

The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting said Tuesday that it was “cowardly” of Alex Jones to skip hearing his testimony in person about how Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax deeply affected his family.

Alex Jones 'cowardly' for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says

The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting says it was “cowardly” of Alex Jones to skip hearing his testimony in person about how Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax deeply affected his family

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 04:30
Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of 'rigging' case

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.

The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.

Graeme Massie reports.

Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury

Right-wing agitator being sued for $150m in Texas over Sandy Hook claims

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 03:00
About those Alex Jones - Roger Stone texts

Stone says they were “intimate” — they prayed together.

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 02:30
ICYMI: Jury orders Jones to pay additional $45.2m in punitive damages

The jury has told Alex Jones to pay an additional $45.2m in punitive damages on top of the $4.1m in compensatory damages they ordered him to pay yesterday.

Jones and his company now owe a total of $49.3m.

Alex Jones ordered to pay additional $45.2m in punitive damages by Texas jury

Verdict came day after right-wing media figure orderd to pay $4.11 in compensation

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 02:00
Why the false flag conspiracist is being sued by the victims' families

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real.

More than 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims – 20 of which were young children – hold him accountable in court.

Following multiple attempts from the Infowars host to delay and derail justice, his time is finally up.

Why is Alex Jones being sued by families of children killed in Sandy Hook massacre?

Far-right conspiracy theorist claimed that the mass shooting that killed 26 young children and staff at a Connecticut school never happened

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 01:30
Watch: Jones still has his defenders

Via The Republican Accountability Project and @Acyn, here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC in Dallas earlier today:

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 00:45
Parents of Sandy Hook victim rip into 'psychopath' Alex Jones at trial

The father of a 6-year-old boy murdered in the Sandy Hook school shooting says “pyscopaths like Alex Jones” made it impossible to heal during his testimony at the Infowars founder’s defamation trial on Tuesday.

Neil Heslin labelled Jones as “cowardly” for skipping his testimony and lambasted the talking head for his false claims that the mass shooting, sharing that Jones’ theories left his family living in a constant state of fear.

“What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world,” Mr Heslin testified at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

Parents of Sandy Hook victims rip into ‘psychopath’ Alex Jones at trial

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was shot dead in 2012, took the stand at Alex Jones’ defamation trial on Tuesday

Oliver O'Connell6 August 2022 00:00

