Alex Jones trial - live: Victim’s sister recalls ‘fear for life’ in tearful testimony on Sandy Hook lies
The Infowars conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month
A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent described what it has been to live in fear for the lives of family members in a tearful testimony after they were accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
Carlee Soto Parisi and FBI agent William Aldenberg were the first witnesses to testify in the second trial in front of a Connecticut jury.
“I frequently got threatening emails and messages on all social media,” she testified.
“And it got to a point where they would use the gun emoji. And I spoke with cops in Connecticut and my husband ended up having to speak with cops in North Carolina, because we were scared for our lives.”
Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom.
This is the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.
There is a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent.
Alex Jones sarcastically claims he killed Sandy Hook victims
Infowars host Alex Jones sarcastically claimed he killed Sandy Hook victims in an unhinged rant about the $50m defamation verdict that a Texas jury made against him.
Jones made the inflammatory comments, his first since losing a defamation case brought by the family of one of the school children murdered in the mass shooting, during an interview with YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Jones sarcastically claims he killed Sandy Hook victims in unhinged rant
Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay $4m in compensatory damages to victim’s family, as well as $45.2m in punitive damages
Watch: Heated exchange between judge and counsel
Sandy Hook families: ‘Bully’ Alex Jones will ‘never stop’ unless held responsible
A lawyer representing eight families who lost family members in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre tore into Infowars founder Alex Jones as the second damages trial against him began in Connecticut.
“Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,” Chris Mattei said during opening statements on Tuesday, according to Law & Crime.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Sandy Hook families blast ‘bully’ Alex Jones as damages trial begins
‘Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,’ lawyer says
Watch: FBI agent details threats received after Sandy Hook shooting
Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial
Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.
Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported.
Alex Jones sanctioned minutes into damages trial over Sandy Hook claims
Infowars has ‘consistently engaged in dilatory and obstructive discovery practices,’ judge says
Watch: Tearful testimony from sister of victim
Why is Alex Jones on trial again over his Sandy Hook conspiracies?
Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones is going back to trial a month after a judge ordered he pay nearly $50m for damages caused by his insistence that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
Jones has already been found liable for causing emotional and psychological harm to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Following the attack, he made numerous claims suggesting the shooting was a hoax intended to help justify a government-led confiscation of Americans’ guns.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Why Alex Jones is headed to trial again over his Sandy Hook conspiracy theories
What to expect during Alex Jones’ second Sandy Hook trial
Judge Bellis schooled counsel several times during day one of the trial.
Just before the end of the day, she struck from the record what she deemed as “entirely improper comments” made by defence attorney Norm Pattis.
After a brief, objection-peppered, cross-examination, Mr Pattis says he has no further questions and the jury is dismissed for the day.
Closing out her direct testimony, Carlee answers that her sister lived and Sandy Hook was real.
Cross-examination begins.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies