A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent described what it has been to live in fear for the lives of family members in a tearful testimony after they were accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.

Carlee Soto Parisi and FBI agent William Aldenberg were the first witnesses to testify in the second trial in front of a Connecticut jury.

“I frequently got threatening emails and messages on all social media,” she testified.

“And it got to a point where they would use the gun emoji. And I spoke with cops in Connecticut and my husband ended up having to speak with cops in North Carolina, because we were scared for our lives.”

Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom.

This is the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.

There is a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent.