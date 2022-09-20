Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars conspiracy theorist to face Sandy Hook families in Connecticut court
Infowars conspiracy theorist on trial again after being ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month by Texas court
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is underway in Connecticut as he faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.
Last week the court heard three days of testimony from Brittany Paz, an appointed representative of Infowars, Jones’s media company, about its operations — although much of her testimony was evasive. The jury was shown how Jones’s audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.
Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’s egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Last month he was ordered to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children by a Texas jury following a similar lawsuit. Now, jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.
Jones makes appearance at courthouse
Alex Jones appears outside the courthouse and grandstands to the cameras that “the judiciary has been weaponised” comparing the trial to something out of South Africa or Communist China.
He describes that situation as “a travesty of justice” and called the judge a “tyrant”.
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.
Mr Jones appeared twice outside of the court this morning and gave short statements to the waiting press.
He is expected to testify at some point this week.
Judge Barbara Bellis is currently calling court to order.
