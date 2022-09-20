Alex Jones calls judge a ‘tyrant’ as Sandy Hook trial resumes
‘I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose,’ conspiracy theorist says
Alex Jones has called the judge in his Sandy Hook damages case “a tyrant” and claimed that he “was not wrong” about the mass shooting “on purpose”.
The Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist is on trial in Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting took place on 14 December 2012.
Mr Jones has been found liable for damages after he was sued by families of the victims in the shooting following his false claims that the massacre was a hoax perpetrated to institute stricter gun control laws.
The ongoing trial is the second proceeding determining the amount Mr Jones and Infowars must pay.
“This is a travesty of justice and this judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar. None of that's true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose,” Mr Jones told reporters outside the courthouse.
“I questioned it just like Jussie Smollett, just like WMDs in Iraq, just like the Gulf of Tonkin. There have been a lot of staged events in history, like WMDs in Iraq, and I question every major event that we see, and so I'm being put in an impossible position inside of this courthouse where I'm being ordered to say I'm guilty,” he added.
“Has anybody ever heard of someone being ordered to say they're guilty, even in a criminal trial, where they found somebody with dead bodies? If the guilty person wants to get up and say they're innocent, they're allowed to,” he said.
