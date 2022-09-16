Alex Jones trial - live: Kyrie Irving posts ‘New World Order’ video as jury sees more Sandy Hook conspiracies
The Infowars conspiracy theorist is on trial again after being ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is underway in Connecticut as he faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.
For two days the court has been hearing from an appointed representative of Jones’s media company, Brittany Paz, about its operations, though much of her testimony has been evasive. The jury was shown how Infowars’ audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.
Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’ egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Earlier, the sister of one of the teachers killed, and an FBI agent described being fearful of response to the unfounded theories by fans of Jones.
Last month he was ordered to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children by a Texas jury following a similar lawsuit. Now, jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.
Ms Paz is asked about Dan Bidondi and his work for Infowars and his deposition, and about various text message conversations and emails involving Jones, Rob Dew, and Wolfgang Halbig.
She responds that she has not seen them or did not have access to them.
In two and a half days of testimony, this has been a feature of Ms Paz’s responses to questioning.
The court is now on a 15-minute break.
Watch: Plaintiff’s attorney says Infowars picked corporate rep for ‘strategic reasons'
The court is being shown more videos from Infowars, including various conspiracies about CNN’s coverage (Anderson Cooper’s nose disappearing during a green screen shot) and Infowars host Owen Shroyer claiming that Sandy Hook parent Neil Heslin didn’t hold his dead son.
Mr Shroyer testified in the Texas trial and admitted that he didn’t fact-check the claim. Ms Paz admits she did not speak to him in her preparation for the current trial, despite being the company’s corporate rep. She is then unable to say how many on-air hosts Infowars has. Earlier she couldn’t say how many studios the company operates.
NBA star Kyrie Irving posts unhinged Alex Jones clip from 2002
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order” to his Instagram story on Thursday, The New York Post reports.
“There is tyrannical organization calling itself the ‘New World Order,’ pushing for worldwide government,” Jones says in the clip. “A cashless society. Total and complete tyranny. By centralizing and socializing healthcare, the state becomes god, basically, when it comes to your health. And by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues up on us, we basically get shoved into their system where human beings are absolutely worthless.”
In 2018 Irving made headlines by saying that the earth is flat. He later apologised for the claim.
The jury is brought in and Ms Paz is back on the witness stand as the appointed corporate representative for Free Speech Systems and Infowars.
Mr Mattei returns to asking her about Alex Jones’s video titled “Final Statement On Sandy Hook” and how it wasn’t his final statement.
Jones published another video after that titled “Sandy Hook Vampires Exposed”.
Mr Mattei doesn’t want Ms Paz to be able to present any hearsay testimony that maybe a normal corporate representative could.
Defence attorney Norm Pattis responds that corporate reps are akin to experts and she should be able to speak as if giving the company’s opinion as she has already in direct exmaination.
Judge Bellis rules that Ms Paz can testify as to her personal knowledge, but if she is basing anything off of inadmissible hearsay then that obviously does not come in.
The points that Mr Mattei got in earlier in direct examination when asking Free Speech Systems’ positions on particular issues were admissions and therefore do not count as hearsay.
Day 4 - Court resumes with pre-trial motion regarding cross-examination of Brittany Paz
Court has resumed and Judge Barbara Bellis is hearing a pre-trial motion raised by plaintiffs’ lawyer Chris Mattei.
The testimony of Brittany Paz, appointed corporate representative for Infowars/Free Speech Systems, will finish this morning. Mr Mattei is asking that the cross-examination by defence should be limited.
“Free Speech Systems as a defendant could have presented a corporate representative who knew anything,” Mr Mattei says, “and it appears based on her testimony that they lied to her about Google analytics.”
He argues they presented her for “strategic reasons”.
In midst of trial on Thursday, Alex Jones’s lawyer appeared to tweet and fall asleep
Alex Jones’s lawyer appeared to tweet and fall asleep this week during the right-wing conspiracy broadcaster’s ongoing damages trial in Connecticut.
Mr Jones is notably on trial for making false claims about the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012.
Josh Marcus reports.
Alex Jones lawyer appears to tweet and fall asleep during Connecticut trial
The courtroom shenanigans are just the latest episode in the right-wing broadcaster’s wild legal defence effort
Alex Jones claims his new book outsold Harry Potter
Far-right media personality Alex Jones has claimed in an interview that his latest book has outsold all of the books in the Harry Potter franchise.
Jones, who is currently the subject of a second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax allegations, made the claims about The Great Reset on the programme Louder with Crowder.
He provided no evidence to back his claim but asserted that runaway sales of the book are being suppressed by a publishing industry conspiracy.
Abe Asher reports on Jones’s claims.
Alex Jones claims his new book has sold more copies than ‘any Harry Potter’
Right-wing conspiracy theorist made the bizarre claim during interview with Steven Crowder
Bitcoin donations to Infowars go to Alex Jones, says rep
On day two day of the second Sandy Hook defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, a corporate representative for his company testified that cryptocurrency donations solicited during his show go directly to Mr Jones personally.
“He doesn’t tell anybody where it goes or what he does with it,” Brittany Paz testified.
Bitcoin donations to Infowars go to Alex Jones, company rep testifies
‘He doesn’t tell anybody where it goes or what he does with it,’ Brittany Paz testifies
