Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host expected to testify on Sandy Hook hoax after setback in bankruptcy case
Infowars conspiracy theorist on trial again after being ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month by Texas court
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones continues in Connecticut as the conspiracy theorist faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.
Jones appeared outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning and in brief statements to reporters called Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”. He did the same on Wednesday lunchtime, ranting about the media’s portrayal of developments in his company’s bankruptcy trial.
He is now expected to testify on Thursday. In earlier testimony, the jury was shown how Jones’s audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.
Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’s egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.
Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacre, rep says
A representative for Free Speech Systems, the parent company of InfoWars, told a courtroom that Alex Jones’s audience grew “exponentially” after the Sandy Hook massacre.
The right-wing conspiracy theorist is facing trial in his second defamation case brought by the family of a victim for his claims that the elementary school shooting was a “hoax.”
Brittany Paz testified that the growth seen since 2012 has led to “billions” of social media impressions, coinciding with the date of the shooting.
InfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacre
Sandy Hook trial judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when Infowars host testifies
The judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial has joked that she’s going to “call in sick” when the far-right conspiracy theorist takes the stand.
The hilarious exchange unfolded in a court in Connecticut on Wednesday during a sidebar between Judge Barbara Bellis and Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Alex Jones judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when he testifies in Sandy Hook case
Right-wing extremist Mr Jones has repeatedly disrespected Judge Barbara Bellis on both his show and outside the courthouse
Watch: Victim’s mother says she wasn’t supposed to be in school that day
Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on Alex Jones’s latest Sandy Hook defamation trial
Johnny Depp’s attorney has weighed in on Alex Jones’s latest defamation trial over the Sandy Hook massacre, saying that “lies are not protected” by the First Amendment.
Benjamin Chew appeared on Law & Crime on Tuesday to speak about the case currently playing out in a courtroom in Connecticut, where jurors will decide how much in damages the far-right conspiracy theorist must pay to families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting.
Mr Chew, who was one of the lead members of Mr Depp’s legal team during his successful defamation case against Amber Heard, pointed out that the courtroom is “a very different environment” to the extremist’s conspiracy show Infowars when it comes to being able to spread “heinous lies”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial
‘This is the United States and lies which hurt people – especially heinous lies, horrific lies, are not and have never been protected under the First Amendment,’ says Benjamin Chew
Watch: Victim’s daughter received death and rape threats
ICYMI: Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on the fourth day of the trial, with a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families questioning a corporate representative for Jones’ Infowars brand about how seriously the company was taking the trial.
Read more:
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
Alex Jones' criticism of his trial in Connecticut over calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax has become a topic of the proceedings
Watch: Judge threatens both attorneys with contempt of court over sniping at each other
Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand
The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case.
Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say “that I’m guilty and to say that I’m a liar.”
Read more:
Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut
The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week
Watch: Jones talks about developments in bankruptcy case
