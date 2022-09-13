Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist sanctioned for Sandy Hook Google Analytics discovery delays
The Infowars conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month
A Connecticut jury is hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.
Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from both him and victims’ families.
This is the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.
There is a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school.
Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.
The court breaks for lunch.
Mr Aldenberg recalls arriving at the school and seeing a uniformed trooper being led away from the site in a “hysterical” state, which he says is unusual given that most law enforcement officers remain composed.
A state trooper he knew from previous cases tells him that the situation is bad.
Mr Aldenberg is asked to recount his experience responding to the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
He has trouble talking and has begun tearing up as he recounts the call coming to the SWAT team doctor about an active shooter situation in Newtown.
Witness: William Aldenberg, FBI Agent
The first witness called by the plaintiffs is FBI Agent William Aldenberg. He is testifying today in his personal capacity.
He was a first responder to the scene on the day of the Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, as part of a SWAT team.
Mr Aldenberg appears emotional despite having testified many times in an official capacity.
Defence argues that when the plaintiffs say that Jones “must be stopped” they exaggerate the harm that he caused them and they exaggerate it for political reasons.
Plaintiffs request curative instruction to jury after defence tries to unbind default ruling
Mr Pattis is arguing that Jones was merely asking questions, but Mr Mattei raises the issue that given the default ruling has already been handed down, the jury is going to be instructed that Jones intentionally inflicted emotional distress, intentionally lied, and acted with malice.
Mr Pattis concludes his opening statement by quoting the famous Holocaust poem by Martin Niemoller. The poem was also mentioned at the Texas trial.
Mr Pattis allows that Jones is often abrasive and offensive, asking: “When did political debate become toxic?”
He asks: “Does Alex create his viewers or is he the canary in a coal mine?”
Mr Pattis talks about other events Jones has called a false flag, such as the Oklahoma City bombing. He says that Jones will testify about globalists and is “an angry populist” who also worries chemicals in water might be turning frogs gay.
Mr Pattis asks which messages of Jones should be taken seriously and which should cause us to regard him as the “crank on the village green” from whom we should walk away.
Jones “fears the government will seize any pretext to disarm us,” Mr Pattis adds, and so on 14 December 2012 “he did the unthinkable” and spoke out.
Mr Pattis argues that if you try to silence Alex Jones in this case “you’ll be asking big oil to silence Greta Thunberg” too.
There are a series of objections and a warning is issued to Mr Pattis to finish his opening statement or be seated after he complains he never objected during the plaintiff’s opening.
Mr Pattis says Jones will testify and he’ll tell you by the time this lawsuit took place he had stopped discussing Sandy Hook.
He argues that plaintiffs “transformed their grief and rage” into political action: “they’ve become partisans.”
Mr Pattis adds: “Do they overstate the harm Alex caused them because they want to silence him for political reasons?”
There is an objection from the plaintiffs.
