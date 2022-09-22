Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host probed about Young Turks defamation lawsuit in Sandy Hook testimony
Infowars conspiracy theorist takes the stand against parents of Sandy Hook victims
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
Alex Jones is testifying in his second defamation trial against the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he branded a hoax.
The Infowars conspiracy theorist’s testimony follows his repeated outbursts outside the courthouse this week, where he called presiding Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”, ranted about the media’s portrayal of developments in his company’s bankruptcy trial and insisted he didn’t lie about the 2012 massacre “on purpose”.
Relatives of two Sandy Hook victims took the stand on Wednesday, telling how they’ve been targeted with vile threats for years as a result of Jones’ egregious claims about the shooting.
The jury was shown multiple videos of Jones making those claims in broadcasts to millions, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Jurors also heard how Jones’s audience and revenues grew exponentially following the tragedy.
The jury will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the shooting.
Watch: Judge rebukes Jones for speaking out of turn
This is a discussion about the definition of a Potemkin village — a physical setup to promote a falsehood —‚ and whether Jones recalls mocking parents by saying they were laughing and fake crying and whether there was a wider conspiracy around Sandy Hook.
Video of a deposition is shown in which Jones says on record that Sandy Hook was a Potemkin village and a close group consisting of all the parents was in on the hoax.
The court breaks for lunch until 2pm.
There was a testy moment in court as all the parties try to figure out how to have Jones answer questions in a way that does not take him into areas in which he is forbidden from speaking about by the court.
Looking at the tweet by The Young Turks it is noted that it got just 20 retweets.
Mr Mattei refers back to the testimony of Mr Watts earlier in the trial who calculated that 550 million people at a minimum were exposed to Jones’s lies about the Sandy Hook families.
Jones calls the figure “preposterous”.
Mr Pattis objects.
Mattei asks: “If someone were to say that a group of families falsely accused of lying about loved ones dying that would be a horrible accusation, would it not?”
Jones says it could be.
He is asked if it’s reasonable to assume that the Sandy Hook families would be damaged by being called actors over the years. Jones says he can’t answer the question truthfully without violating the court’s orders.
The jury is sent out again.
Despite all the interruptions and sidebars, Mr Mattei appears to be back on track and is directly comparing the tweet and video posted by The Young Turks which led Jones to sue them for defamation with the defamation case against him brought by the Sandy Hook families.
The jury is brought back in and questioning resumes around the allegation levelled at Jones regarding images of child exploitation that turned up in discovery.
Mr Mattei says that the more the lie about Jones and the images is spread, the more damage is done to Jones’s reputation.
Jones says that is fair.
Mr Mattei asks about “unhinged” people coming after him.
Jones says he did not name the Sandy Hook plaintiffs — which was not asked of him. The difference he appears to try and make with this case is that The Young Turks specifically named him.
There are more questions about Jones’s security detail (in the room) and his use of chartered private jets, which is rephrased to aircraft after a back-and-forth that included Cessnas, sea planes, and hot air balloons.
Court breaks for a recess.
There is a back-and-forth regarding the presence of child exploitation material in discovery documents.
Here’s an explanation from Vice’s Anna Merlan and how this played out in court.
The FBI found that there was no evidence that the material had anything to do with anyone at Infowars.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys seem to be comparing the outrage Jones felt at being falsely accused of spreading child exploitation material with how the Sandy Hook families felt about the false things he said about them.
Watch: Jones talks about importance of ‘crushing globalists'
Jones says the bankruptcy people are in control of his company’s sales. Judge Bellis agrees with him.
When the jury is brought back in Mr Mattei changes tack and asks: “Do you agree with me that your reputation is very important to you?”
Jones does not agree that his reputation is very important to him and answers: “I care about freedom.”
Jones eventually answers yes, that he does not want to be lied about, nor his family or loved ones.
He adds: “The world isn’t an easy place. When people become political figures they get into the arena.”
Mr Mattei asks if Jones is suggesting that the plaintiffs “deserved what they got because they stepped into the arena.”
Jones says no, he wasn’t saying that.
Mr Mattei notes that Jones has sued for defamation himself, taking action against the left-wing progressive group and commentary show The Young Turks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.