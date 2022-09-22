✕ Close Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents

Alex Jones is testifying in his second defamation trial against the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he branded a hoax.

The Infowars conspiracy theorist’s testimony follows his repeated outbursts outside the courthouse this week, where he called presiding Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”, ranted about the media’s portrayal of developments in his company’s bankruptcy trial and insisted he didn’t lie about the 2012 massacre “on purpose”.

Relatives of two Sandy Hook victims took the stand on Wednesday, telling how they’ve been targeted with vile threats for years as a result of Jones’ egregious claims about the shooting.

The jury was shown multiple videos of Jones making those claims in broadcasts to millions, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.

Jurors also heard how Jones’s audience and revenues grew exponentially following the tragedy.

The jury will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the shooting.