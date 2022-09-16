Alex Jones trial - live: Jury shown videos of Infowars host mocking ‘crisis actor’ Sandy Hook parents
The Infowars conspiracy theorist is on trial again after being ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month
Jury shown video of Alex Jones mocking Sandy Hook parents
The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is underway in Connecticut as he faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.
For two days the court has been hearing from an appointed representative of Jones’s media company, Brittany Paz, about its operations, though much of her testimony has been evasive. The jury was shown how Infowars’ audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.
Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’ egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.
Earlier, the sister of one of the teachers killed, and an FBI agent described being fearful of response to the unfounded theories by fans of Jones.
Last month he was ordered to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children by a Texas jury following a similar lawsuit. Now, jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.
Alex Jones has been accused of hiding millions of dollars in an attempt to avoid paying damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who were terrorised for years because of his lies.
The families of nine victims killed in the 2012 mass shooting filed new court documents on Thursday alleging that the far-right conspiracy theorist “systematically transferred millions of dollars” to himself, his relatives and companies that he owns – all the while claiming he was bankrupt and unable to pay his debts.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Sandy Hook families: ‘Bully’ Alex Jones will ‘never stop’ unless held responsible
A lawyer representing eight families who lost family members in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre tore into Infowars founder Alex Jones as the second damages trial against him began in Connecticut.
“Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,” Chris Mattei said during opening statements on Tuesday, according to Law & Crime.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook, Infowars lawyer admits
A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones‘ Infowars empire acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the show and website spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting.
“I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones’ claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax concocted as a pretext to tighten gun regulations.
Compay rep says Infowars audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacre
A representative for Free Speech Systems, the parent company of InfoWars, told a courtroom that Alex Jones’s audience grew “exponentially” after the Sandy Hook massacre.
The right-wing conspiracy theorist is facing trial in his second defamation case brought by the family of a victim for his claims that the elementary school shooting was a “hoax.”
Brittany Paz testified that the growth seen since 2012 has led to “billions” of social media impressions, coinciding with the date of the shooting.
Infowars saw sales soar after first Sandy Hook defamation trial
Alex Jones’ Infowars saw sales soar after his Sandy Hook defamation trial, where he was ordered to pay almost $50m in damages to the parents of a child murdered in the mass shooting after he spread lies about the massacre being “a hoax”.
Rachel Sharp reported for The Independent.
Flashback: John Oliver eviscerates Alex Jones over Sandy Hook defamation trial
John Oliver took aim at conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during an episode of Last Week Tonight immediately after the verdict in the first defamation trial the founder of Infowars endured.
Tom Murray reports on what Oliver said.
Alex Jones mocks Sandy Hook parents and calls them ‘crisis actors’
The jury in the second defamation trial of Alex Jones has been shown a video of the Infowars host mocking the parents of Sandy Hook victims.
Footage shows the conspiracy theorist referring to parents as “crisis actors” and accusing them of “method acting”.
“It’s just the fakest thing since the $3 bill,” Jones says.
Direct examination of Ms Paz, the appointed corporate representative for Infowars/Free Speech Sytems, has still not concluded after two full days of testimony.
She will return to the stand at 10am on Friday morning.
Court finishes for the day after Mr Mattei shows jurors video of how Jones finished his alleged final broadcast about Sandy Hook, in which he suggests that the parents seen on TV are soap opera actors.
He then called on his viewers to investigate it: “Let’s look at Sandy Hook.”
Ms Paz admitted that while the video was called “Final statement on Sandy Hook”, Jones has talked about it since.
The jury is shown footage of Jones again claiming that the school was closed for several years and reopened for the hoax shooting to take place.
Mr Mattei says that the smoking gun Alex Jones described — that the school’s website had no traffic for years — wasn’t even using the school’s website.
Ms Paz admits it was not the right website.
Further, Jones claimed on Infowars that kids were “walking in circles” instead of away from the school, but the image shown by Infowars was of parents and survivors gathered at the firehouse and not the school.
These false claims and many more were all in a broadcast by Jones titled: “Final statement on Sandy Hook”.
Mr Mattei says: “Infowars new darn well this video he was putting up to millions of viewers in his ‘final statement on Sandy Hook’ was of the firehouse, not the school.”
