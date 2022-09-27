Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664283307

Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook hoax testimony resumes for third week after Infowars host’s outburst

Follow for the latest updates on Jones’ defamation trial against Sandy Hook families

Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 27 September 2022 13:55
Comments
Alex Jones unleashes rant as Sandy Hook lawyer points out victims’ families in court

Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre is entering its third week in Connecticut court.

Testimony will resume Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.

His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence on Wednesday after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.

Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer while families of victims broke down in tears in the courtroom.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry,” Jones said in front of jurors who will decide how much he owes in damages.

Recommended

1664283307

ICYMI: Alex Jones grilled about his own defamation case against progressive group

Alex Jones was grilled on the witness stand about a defamation lawsuit he brought against individuals who falsely claimed he sent child porn to the Sandy Hook victims’ families – during his own defamation trial for lying that the 2012 mass shooting was a “hoax”.

In September 2019, the right-wing conspiracy theorist sued progressive online news show The Young Turks and computer programmer Brianna Wu for libel after they reported that he had sent child exploitation material to parents of the Sandy Hook victims.

Rachel Sharp has the details about the line of questioning put to the conspiracy theorist.

Alex Jones grilled about Young Turks child porn defamation suit at Sandy Hook trial

Line of questioning from attorney for Sandy Hook victims’ families sought to show that Jones is aware of what defamation is and the damage spreading lies can cause

Oliver O'Connell27 September 2022 13:55
1664282074

Welcome back to the third week of trial

The third week of Alex Jones’ defamation trial is set to resume at 10am in Waterbury, Connecticut, with continued testimony from state witnesses.

Below, The Independent’s Graig Graziosi reminds what’s at stake for the Infowars host:

Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies

Jones is currently in the middle of his second defamation trial - this time in Connecticut

Megan Sheets27 September 2022 13:34

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in