Alex Murdaugh sentencing – live: Killer to face financial crimes victims

✕ Close Alex Murdaugh takes plea deal over financial crimes

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will be confronted by his victims in a courtroom in South Carolina today as he is sentenced on a slew of state financial crime charges.

For more than a decade, Murdaugh stole over $8.5m from clients at his law firm in a vast multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

Among the victims was the family of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a 2018 “trip and fall” at Moselle. In that case, Murdaugh stole more than $4m in wrongful death settlements meant for her sons.

The disgraced legal scion reached a plea deal with prosecutors on 17 November, agreeing to plead guilty to 22 charges including money laundering, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Under the terms of the deal, prosecutor Creighton Waters is asking Judge Clifton Newman to sentence Murdaugh to 27 years – to be served concurrently to his two life sentences for murder.

Before the judge hands down his sentence, several of Murdaugh’s victims will confront him in court in impact statements.

The sentencing marks only the latest chapter in the Murdaugh saga, as he continues to fight his conviction over the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.