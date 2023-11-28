Jump to content

Liveupdated1701168637

Alex Murdaugh sentencing – live: Killer to face financial crimes victims

Sentencing marks only the latest chapter in the Murdaugh saga, as he continues to fight his conviction over the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 28 November 2023 10:50
Alex Murdaugh takes plea deal over financial crimes

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will be confronted by his victims in a courtroom in South Carolina today as he is sentenced on a slew of state financial crime charges.

For more than a decade, Murdaugh stole over $8.5m from clients at his law firm in a vast multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

Among the victims was the family of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a 2018 “trip and fall” at Moselle. In that case, Murdaugh stole more than $4m in wrongful death settlements meant for her sons.

The disgraced legal scion reached a plea deal with prosecutors on 17 November, agreeing to plead guilty to 22 charges including money laundering, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Under the terms of the deal, prosecutor Creighton Waters is asking Judge Clifton Newman to sentence Murdaugh to 27 years – to be served concurrently to his two life sentences for murder.

Before the judge hands down his sentence, several of Murdaugh’s victims will confront him in court in impact statements.

The sentencing marks only the latest chapter in the Murdaugh saga, as he continues to fight his conviction over the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Follow along live for Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing on state financial crimes charges

Rachel Sharp28 November 2023 10:38

