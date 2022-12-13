Video shows right-wing activist and half-naked man burst into Barstool Sports offices

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A far-right social media troll was forcefully removed from the Barstool Sports offices in New York after he and another man broke into the lobby while accosting staff and accusing an employee of mocking Tucker Carlson.

Online personality and alt-right activist Alex Stein shared the four-minute video, shot from his own phone, of him and another man he identified as Dontarius – “his wife’s boyfriend” – on Twitter on Monday night, shortly after the altercation had occurred.

The man who accompanied Mr Stein into the lobby of the sports blogging site’s offices on Monday appeared dishevelled and half-dressed as the pair attempted to fight past security and several employees who flocked to the front desk to prevent the two from getting further inside the building.

“We’re here looking for Dave,” Mr Stein can be heard saying at the outset of the clip, appearing to reference the company’s president, Dave Portnoy, who had reportedly disinvited the far-right antagonist from an interview on his podcast.

“Hey Dave Portnoy, we’re here for you,” Mr Stein said, as employees and security guards began to engage with him and attempt to physically remove him and his companion from the premises. “You invited me on your podcast.”

His attention then turned to Barstool Sports employee and comedian Francis Ellis, who he was infuriated by after the podcaster had made comments about Fox News host Tucker Carlson “trafficking in hate”.

“Don’t make fun of Tucker Carlson. Francis, Do not make fun of Tucker. Do not make fun of Tucker,” Mr Stein can be heard saying at multiple times throughout the video.

Mr Stein was eventually physically removed from the lobby and began to make his way towards the elevators, shouting back at the employees behind the glass doors that they were “scared of Dontarius” and were “a bunch of p***ys”.

As the pair began to leave the New York offices, they ran into Barstool Sports host and actress Tiko Texas, who began to wade into the brouhaha by attempting to exchange fists with Mr Stein before being pulled away by security.

After leaving the action, Tiko Texas re-joined the altercation and took a swipe at Mr Stein, knocking his hat and phone away in the process while she also managed to appear to slap him across the face.

Ms Texas later shared evidence of her scuffle with Mr Stein on her own social media when she tweeted a picture of her nails with what appeared to be blood and a missing fake fingernail alongside the caption: “Nobody bad talks Portnoy on my watch. #WarWounds #WarWounds.”

Mr Stein has made a name for himself by sharing controversial and viral video clips of himself verbally attacking noteworthy and political figures. Back in July, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared footage of the right-wing provocateur harassing her as she walked up the Capitol steps.

In that footage, Mr Stein can be heard shouting at the progessive lawmaker, calling her his “favourite big booty Latina” and accusing her of wanting to “kill babies”.

“See my favourite big booty Latina AOC! I love you AOC — you’re my favourite!” he shouts.

Earlier in the summer the right-wing social media activist also recorded a stint where he verbally abused Republican Sen Ted Cruz, labelling him a coward and a globalist while lampooning him for the vacation the GOP lawmaker took in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.

“You’re a globalist, Ted. You know that, bud. And that’s why you’re a coward and a liar. You know that, and I know that,” he shouted at the summertime conference in Houston.

“When people were freezing and dying, you were in Cancun, Mexico. You remember that? Remember when you had the all-inclusive buffet when people were freezing?”

Mr Stein is a frequent contributor on fellow right-wing activist and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars and also works as a contributor for the conservative media network BlazeTV.