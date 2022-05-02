Amazon workers reject unionising at second Staten Island warehouse election

A majority of Amazon workers voting to determine whether to form a union at another New York City warehouse have voted against unionising, following the upstart Amazon Labor Union’s stunning victory in a union election in April, the first ever within the company.

Workers at the LDJ5 facility in Staten Island voted 618 to 380 against forming a union, according to a vote count by the National Labor Relations Board on 2 May.

The votes represent 998 workers out of the more than 1,600 eligible voters at the facility.

“The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun,” Amazon Labor Union said following the vote.

The outcome follows massive, international momentum for the union following the successful election to unionise the larger JFK8 warehouse that sits next to the smaller LDJ5 facility on Staten Island.

The union effort has galvanised organised labor and workers across the US and attracted high-profile support from members of Congress and labor leaders, who rallied with Amazon workers and supporters outside the facility as the election was underway.

Both campaigns faced well-financed efforts by Amazon leadership and management to keep union activity out of the company, from so-called “captive audience” meetings, anti-union literature, posters and messages to workers to attempts to undermine or delegitimise union leaders – efforts that mirror the company’s anti-union campaign in Bessemer, Alabama, where a union vote failed last year.

“No matter the outcome of the election, workers are uniting for change at LDJ5, JFK8 [and] around the world,” Amazon Labor Union said earlier on Monday. “Mega-corporations continue to spend millions in union-busting [and] fear tactics [and] we continue to organize for a society not based on exploitation [and] greed.”

This is a developing story