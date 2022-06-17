Amber Heard interview - live: Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife of ‘reimagining’ case in NBC sitdown
Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard and her legal team of “reimagining” the couple’s bitter legal battle in her first interview since a jury decided against her.
A portion of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie - which will air in full on Dateline on Friday - was released on Peacock on Thursday afternoon, in which Depp’s team responded to Heard speaking out.
“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor,” his team said.
It came after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s “ice-cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.
Further, he told Good Morning America that the jury found her emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the couple’s doomed relationship.
Sections of Heard’s interview aired on Today earlier this week, with her saying she will stand by her testimony “to my dying day” and that she paid the price for “speaking truth to power”.
Heard grilled about being ‘caught in a lie’ over charitable donations
Amber Heard was grilled by Savannah Guthrie about being “caught in a lie” over her plegde to donate her $7m divorce settlement to charity, in the actor’s first sitdown interview since her bombshell defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The NBC Today host put Ms Heard on the spot over the discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, asking her if she believed that raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Amber Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over pledge to donate $7m divorce settlement
Aquaman actress came under intense scrutiny during the six-week defamation trial after it emerged that she had not yet donated the full $7m settlement to charity
Heard denies she has been cut from Aquaman 2
Amber Heard has denied rumours she has been cut from Aquaman 2.
On 14 June a source claimed Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and her part recast. However, this rumour has been refuted by Heard’s representative.
“The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a rep for Heard told The Independent.
Leonie Cooper reports:
Amber Heard denies she has been cut from Aquaman 2, calling rumours ‘insane’
‘The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,’ said Heard’s team
Heard says she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter ‘everything’ about legal battle
Amber Heard has said that she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
During an interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News, the journalist asked Ms Heard how she views her future.
“I get to be a mom,” Ms Heard said. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.”
Here’s what else Ms Heard said about her future:
Heard asked if she’ll tell her daughter ‘everything’ about Depp legal battle
‘I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth’
Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp once again
Camille Vasquez, the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp, will once again represent the actor in court.
Alongside fellow Brown Rudnick partner Randall Smith, Ms Vasquez will defend Mr Depp in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, location manager on the movie City of Lies.
Read more:
Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp over allegation he assaulted film crew member
Actor faces lawsuit from film crew member for alleged personal injury on movie set
LinkedIn user sparks outrage with promo based on fake Depp-Heard transcript
A LinkedIn user has sparked outrage by creating a fake “final trial conversation” between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in order to advertise his technical recruiting skills.
Amber Raiken reports.
LinkedIn user sparks outrage by creating fake Johnny Depp and Amber Heard transcript
‘This is so gross, don’t even know what to say’
Heard says she ‘still loves’ Depp as Today show airs old footage of engagement reveal
Amber Heard has revealed she still “loves” ex-husband Johnny Depp even in the aftermath of their bitter defamation trial as viewers were shown old footage of the former couple’s engagement reveal in her first interview since the jury’s verdict.
“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” she told Savannah Guthrie in a clip of the interview airing on the NBC Today show on Wednesday morning.
“I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Amber Heard says she ‘still loves’ Johnny Depp in Today Show interview
‘Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,’ she told Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing on the NBC Today show on Wednesday morning
Heard says Captain Jack Sparrow fans outside court made her feel ‘less than human’
Amber Heard has claimed that Pirates of the Caribbean fans outside the courthouse made her feel “removed from humanity” during her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Louis Chilton has the story.
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans outside court made her feel ‘removed from humanity’
‘Every single day I passed city blocks filled with people, holding signs, saying “Burn the witch”, “Death to Amber”,’ Heard said in interview with ‘Today’ show
Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again
Amber Heard fears Johnny Depp could sue her for defamation again, she told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.
Ms Heard shared her concern in part two of her interview aired Wednesday morning on The Today Show.
“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing,” she said. “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it’s meant to take your voice.”
Megan Sheets reports.
Amber Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again
‘I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, it will present another opportunity for silencing’
Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp played at trial
Amber Heard was grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio that captured her “taunting” ex-husband Johnny Depp in her first interview since the jury handed down its verdict in the former couple’s defamation case.
The Aquaman actor spoke out about the bombshell trial in an interview with NBC’s Today show, part of which aired on Tuesday morning.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Amber Heard is grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp
NBC Today host grilled the Aquaman actor over audio clips played at the defamation trial
Heard felt ‘less than human’ during trial
Amber Heard has told Savannah Guthrie of NBC News that she felt “less than human” during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
“Every single day I passed, for three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks with people holding signs saying ‘burn the witch’, ‘death to Amber’. After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans, who were vocal, energised,” Ms Heard said.
Read more:
Heard felt ‘less than human’ during trial and was in ‘ugly beautiful’ relationship
‘I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans’
