Amber Heard has described speaking out about alleged sexual violence as the “scariest, most intimidating thing” in her first interview since a jury ruled against her in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor claimed that a “binder” of therapist’s notes and text messages could have led jurors to reach a different verdict.

In one of the messages, Ms Heard appeared to tell her therapist that Mr Depp “did a number on me tonight”.

Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard.

The messages were not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.

On Thursday, Mr Depp’s team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”