Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”.

She said she witnessed similar incidents on several occasions. Ms Lloyd was deposed on 8 March of this year. The footage was played in court on Monday.

She said Ms Heard used the word “mania” to describe Mr Depp’s behaviour. Her notes from the time state that Mr Depp was “upset at this label” and that she “processed” his feelings with him and that he was “able to see” Ms Heard’s “negative behaviour”.

Ms Lloyed said during her deposition that Ms Heard would try to “instigate” Mr Depp. She said she witnessed this personally on more than one occasion.

“He was going from room to room trying to remove himself from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him his space,” she said.

She confirmed seeing similar behaviour from Ms Heard on other occasions. She added that she wasn’t aware of any of the arguments becoming physical.

Ms Lloyd said she remembered Mr Depp and Ms Heard having a fight on a plane, which she described as “another instance where he was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table”.

“She wouldn’t leave the table and he was saying ‘please, just go away’,” she said.

