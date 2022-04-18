Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’
Related video: Amber Heard’s friend reportedly barred from courtroom during defamation trial
Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”.
She said she witnessed similar incidents on several occasions. Ms Lloyd was deposed on 8 March of this year. The footage was played in court on Monday.
She said Ms Heard used the word “mania” to describe Mr Depp’s behaviour. Her notes from the time state that Mr Depp was “upset at this label” and that she “processed” his feelings with him and that he was “able to see” Ms Heard’s “negative behaviour”.
Ms Lloyed said during her deposition that Ms Heard would try to “instigate” Mr Depp. She said she witnessed this personally on more than one occasion.
“He was going from room to room trying to remove himself from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him his space,” she said.
She confirmed seeing similar behaviour from Ms Heard on other occasions. She added that she wasn’t aware of any of the arguments becoming physical.
Ms Lloyd said she remembered Mr Depp and Ms Heard having a fight on a plane, which she described as “another instance where he was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table”.
“She wouldn’t leave the table and he was saying ‘please, just go away’,” she said.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies