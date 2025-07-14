Neighbors back Arizona man in fight against HOA after he was repeatedly fined $100 for handing out free bottles of water

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Arizona man fined hundreds of dollars by his homeowners association for handing out free bottles of water is fighting back as he and his neighbors vote to unseat several board members.

David Martin of Goodyear, Arizona, has racked up hundreds of dollars in fines this summer from the Canyon Trails Homeowners Association and its management company, FirstService Residential, for placing a cooler full of bottled water on the sidewalk near his home.

“Here we are in July, the hottest day of the year, and we are still talking about a water cooler with free cold water,” Martin told KPHO last week. “It’s ridiculous that they are adding violations to a total that’s not going to get paid, because I’m giving out free water.”

Now, Martin and his neighbors have fought to unseat some HOA board members.

Martin started a petition this month to remove three HOA board members, garnering enough signatures to trigger a special vote on Thursday, local outlet 12News reports. Two board members whose seats weren’t at stake attended the meeting, along with dozens of Martin’s neighbors.

David Martin started a petition to remove three homeowners association board members after he was fined hundreds of dollars for handing out free water ( Getty Images )

"I'm not the only one that sees there's something wrong in our community," Martin told 12News.

At the meeting, Martin’s neighbors raised various other issues with the HOA, including concerns that their voices weren’t being heard and issues weren’t being fixed in a timely manner, 12News reports.

Out of 210 ballots, 190 people voted to remove the board members. Homeowners association member Deryl Riley said there were enough votes for a quorum, meaning the board members would be removed, 12News reports.

But the three board members who were removed say the vote wasn’t legal, according to 12News. The members argue Martin didn’t garner enough signatures on his petition. They also claim the vote was invalid because a 24-hour notice wasn’t given to homeowners.

The board members also raised concerns over whether 210 votes were enough for a quorum, given the community has more than 1,000 homes.

Martin says he’s prepared for a legal battle and wants to keep fighting for his cause.

"It's not just about water, it's about the community as a whole," he told 12News.

FirstService Residential previously told 12News the HOA “does not object” to Martin handing out free water bottles, but instead takes issue with him advertising it.

“The Association does not object to a resident providing free water bottles to the community; however, the community’s rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property,” the company said.

The Independent has contacted FirstService Residential for comment.