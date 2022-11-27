5-year-old girl is missing after mother was found dead in South Carolina
Authorities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, appeal for help to locate Aspen Jeter, 5, after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving
Authorities in South Carolina are appealing for help to find a missing 5-year-old girl whose mother was found dead on Thanksgiving.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it found a deceased woman at an address in Louise Drive at around noon on Thursday while performing a welfare check.
The woman, who has not been identified, had not been seen since 1 November, according to WRDW.
Deputies discovered that the woman’s child, Aspen Jeter, was missing from the home.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell asked the public to come forward with information about Apen’s whereabouts.
“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” he said, according to WRDW.
“You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-355.
