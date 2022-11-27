Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

5-year-old girl is missing after mother was found dead in South Carolina

Authorities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, appeal for help to locate Aspen Jeter, 5, after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 27 November 2022 18:28
Comments
Mother in custody after baby and toddler fatally stabbed in the Bronx, Police say

Authorities in South Carolina are appealing for help to find a missing 5-year-old girl whose mother was found dead on Thanksgiving.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it found a deceased woman at an address in Louise Drive at around noon on Thursday while performing a welfare check.

The woman, who has not been identified, had not been seen since 1 November, according to WRDW.

Deputies discovered that the woman’s child, Aspen Jeter, was missing from the home.

Recommended

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell asked the public to come forward with information about Apen’s whereabouts.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” he said, according to WRDW.

Aspen Jeter, 5, has been reported missing after her mother was found dead, authorities say

(WRDW)

“You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-355.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in