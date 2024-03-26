Watch: Biden reacts to Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as search for missing continues
Watch as Joe Biden spoke to reporters about the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on Tuesday, 26 March.
The US president’s reaction came as a search and rescue mission is underway for at least six people who have been missing since a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier today.
A cargo-carrying vessel called the Dali crashed into a pillar of the bridge around half an hour after setting sail at approximately 1:30am EDT (5:30am GMT) on a 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.
It is not confirmed what caused the collapse but Maryland Governor Wes Moore said officials ruled out a terrorist attack, adding that the ship made a mayday call just ahead of the crash.
Some of the ship’s crew told authorities they lost power moments beforehand.
Mr Biden spoke with senior members of his team on Tuesday morning, instructing them to make federal resources available to teams conducting search and rescue efforts for those who are missing.
