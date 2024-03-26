Baltimore Key Bridge collapse has ‘no credible evidence’ of terrorism, governor says

There was "no credible evidence of terrorism in Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Tuesday, 26 March, Maryland governor Wes Moore said.

Around 1:30am EDT (5:30am GMT), a container ship called the Dali crashed into a pillar of the bridge approximately 30 minutes after setting sail on a 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.

The preliminary investigation into the incident points to an accident, Mr Moore added.

A search and rescue mission is underway for at least six people who have been missing since the cargo-carrying vessel crashed.