Animation shows path of ship before crashing into Baltimore’s Key Bridge

A container ship crashed into a major bridge in Baltimore early on Tuesday 26 March, causing sections of the 1.6-mile structure to plunge into the Patapsco River below.

This animation shows the path of the container ship - called the Dali - after leaving port and colliding with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at about 1:30am.

Synergy Marine Group — which owns and manages the ship — confirmed the vessel hit the bridge, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.