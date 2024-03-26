Key Bridge collapse ‘something out of an action movie’, says Baltimore’s mayor

Baltimore’s mayor has likened the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge to “something out of an action movie”.

Sections of the 1/6-mile structure tumbled into the Patapsco River after a container ship crashed into it on Tuesday 26 March at around 01:30am.

Two people have so far been rescued from the freezing waters, while emergency services continue to search for at least seven more.

“This is a tragedy you could never imagine,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

“Never would you think you would see the Key Bridge tumble down like that, it looked like something out of an action movie.”