President Joe Biden travelled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to mark the 100th anniversary of one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in the US, when a white mob destroyed 35 blocks of a flourishing Black neighbourhood in Greenwood, displaced thousands of residents, and killed as many as 300 people within 14 hours beginning on 31 May, 1921.

Three known living survivors and their families and advocates continue to press for justice, and the anniversary of the attack has revived discussions about the decades of systemic injustice that followed, not just in Tulsa but across the US.

Thousands of people have gathered in Tulsa to commemorate the anniversary at vigils, memorials, discussions and other events.

Mr Biden will meet with survivors, tour Greenwood Cultural Center and deliver remarks from Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the president’s visit, the White House unveiled a new set of policies and administration goals to reduce the racial wealth gap, noting that the “disinvestment in Black families in Tulsa and across the country throughout our history is still felt sharply today.”

