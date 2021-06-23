Pop star Britney Spears says the team managing her decades-long financial and personal conservatorship used an IUD to prevent her from having more children, she testified in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The comments are the first breaking the long public silence about the 2008 stewardship arrangement which she now calls “slave” labour.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone.”

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she added.

Since 2008, Ms Spears’s personal and business affairs have been controlled by a conservatorship agreement set up following a public mental breakdown that became a paparazzi sensation. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of the agreement since, ceding partial control in 2019 to an attorney and a trust group.