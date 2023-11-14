Three dead and 15 injured in Ohio bus crash involving high schoolers

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP) (AP)

Three people are dead and another 15 are injured after a semi-truck rear ended a charter bus full of high school students in Ohio.

Licking County Emergency management director Sean Grady confirmed that three people were killed in the accident, which occurred outside Etna, Ohio, near the Smoke Road underpass, just east of Columbus.

Dispatchers classified the incident as a “mass casualty incident, level 3,” according to the Columbus Dispatch. The designation indicates that 10 or more people may have been injured and that paramedics, fire crews and hospital readiness will be needed in the region. “Casualty” in this use does not necessarily mean “death.”

The crash occurred around 8:15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It is currently unclear what school the students originated from. Local media from Licking County reported that the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio.

The accident shut-down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.

A pair of school busses — accompanied by police escorts — arrived at the scene of the crash approximately two hours after the impact. Several dozen people from the crash scene climbed on board and were taken away from the site approximately twenty minutes after the buses arrived.

There were reportedly 57 people in total on board the charter bus, according to the Associated Press.