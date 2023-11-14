Three dead and 15 injured in Ohio bus crash involving high schoolers

Ohio bus crash - live: ‘Mass casualty incident’ after semi-truck collides with bus of high school students
The crash occurred just east of Columbus
Three people are dead and another 15 are injured after a semi-truck rear ended a charter bus full of high school students in Ohio.
Licking County Emergency management director Sean Grady confirmed that three people were killed in the accident, which occurred outside Etna, Ohio, near the Smoke Road underpass, just east of Columbus.
Dispatchers classified the incident as a “mass casualty incident, level 3,” according to the Columbus Dispatch. The designation indicates that 10 or more people may have been injured and that paramedics, fire crews and hospital readiness will be needed in the region. “Casualty” in this use does not necessarily mean “death.”
The crash occurred around 8:15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
It is currently unclear what school the students originated from. Local media from Licking County reported that the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio.
The accident shut-down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.
A pair of school busses — accompanied by police escorts — arrived at the scene of the crash approximately two hours after the impact. Several dozen people from the crash scene climbed on board and were taken away from the site approximately twenty minutes after the buses arrived.
There were reportedly 57 people in total on board the charter bus, according to the Associated Press.
What is a ‘mass casualty incident'
The Columbus Dispatch reported that local dispatchers had referred to the bus crash just outside the city as a “mass casualty incident, level 3.”
In this instance, the word “casualty” refers to individuals who have either been killed or injured.
The designation indicates that 10 or more people may have been injured in a single incident, and warns fire, paramedics, and local hospitals around the region to be ready in the event they are needed for assistance.
Police have confirmed that three people involved in the crash have died. There were 57 people on the bus, according to the Associated Press.
Three people are dead and 15 others were left injured after a charter bus carrying high school students collided with a semi truck in Ohio on Tuesday morning.
According to local media in Licking County, the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. Approximately 57 people were on board when the truck rear-ended the bus around 8.30am on Interstate 70 West.
