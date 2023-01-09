Search called off for boy, 5, swept away by California floodwaters

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The search has been called off for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California after his mother’s truck got stuck in a swollen creek.

Authorities say that Cal Fire responded to a 911 call to help a vehicle that had become stuck in the San Marcos Creek creekbed near Paso Robles, California, on Monday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says that the search was called off because the intense weather conditions became too unsafe for first responders, according to KSBY.

The Sheriff’s office says it hopes to restart the search when weather conditions improve in the area.

The female driver was pulled to safety on the shore by residents but the youngster was last seen in the water being pulled away from the vehicle, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue and the California Highway Patrol searched for four hours for the child, who was reported missing at 7.50am.

A CHP helicopter was able to get into the air at around 10.30am to help with the search, to go along with 17 firefighters searching on the ground.

Firefighters later found one of the boy’s shoes but found no sign of the boy.