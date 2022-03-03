Mass shooting hero who saved more than 30 lives dies in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old man who was credited with saving the lives of more than 30 people during a 2018 mass shooting in California has died in a motorcycle crash.

Matt Wennerstrom was riding his bike when he collided with a car on Saturday in Newbury Park west of Los Angeles, KABC reported. The crash happened at an intersection and Mr Wennerstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends attended a vigil, with Mr Wennerstrom’s grandmother Renee Matthews telling KABC that “everybody has come here to honour his memory”.

“He was so loved by so many people and he helped so many people,” she added.

US Marine Corps veteran David Long, 28, opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill on 7 November, 2018 killing 12 and injuring several other people. The bar was hosting a college country music night at the time. Long then chose to end his life.

“All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table until I heard a break in the shots,” Mr Wennerstrom told KABC at the time. He helped others to get away by breaking a window with a barstool.

Matt Wennerstrom died in a motorcycle crash on 26 February (GoFundMe / Matt Wennerstrom Memorial)

“I’m here to protect my friends, my family and my fellow humans. I know where I’m going if I die, so I was not worried,” he added.

“It wasn’t just Borderline, it was before that, just in how he lived his life and how he cared for people,” Carina Cendejas, a friend of Mr Wennerstrom, told KABC.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil on Monday, according to the outlet.

“I’m at a loss for words, honestly. I cannot believe it. It shows, it really, really shows what he’s done. I’m speechless,” Michael Moses added.

Josue Garcia is organising a fundraiser for the family.

“Matthew was loved by so many, and he touched so many people,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There are not enough words to describe the impact he made in the community. If you feel led to donate, please do. All the donations raised will be put towards any travel expenses for the family and upcoming memorial services, as well as the rebuilding of the two Harley’s Matt has. The family will appreciate any and all support that can be given and all the prayers you can send their way.”