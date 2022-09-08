Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Second suspect dead after days on run following mass attack killing 10
Damien and Myles Sanderson were both charged by Canadian authorities with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering
10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada
The second suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend has died from self-inflicted wounds after his truck was run off the road by police.
An official told the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson, 30, died after being captured around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.
Earlier Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings on Sunday as the manhunt for Myles Sanderson enters its fourth day.
The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78 and they include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the James Smith Cree Nation and Wesley Petterson of Weldon.
One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining.
Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Alberta’s opposition leader commemorates Canadian veteran killed in stabbing attacks
ICYMI: Rachel Notley, the opposition leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, commemorated the victims killed during a series of brutal stabbing attacks in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, giving a special tribute to the Canadian Armed Forced veteran, Earl Burns, who was one of the murdered.
“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of veteran Earl Burns and so many others in Saskatchewan grieving the loss of loved ones to this senseless violence. You are all in our hearts in this incredibly difficult time,” wrote the provincial politician on Twitter on Tuesday night.
‘They actually died protecting their family’: Relative describes victims of Saskatchewan stabbing as ‘heroes'
ICYMI: The “matriarch” of the Burns family, Bonnie Goodvoice Burns, and her son, Gregory “Jonesy” Burns, died as “heroes” on Sunday after a series of stabbing attacks in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday left 10 people dead.
“They actually died protecting their family,” said the brother of the 48-year-old mother and the uncle of the 28-year-old man, who he said he found side-by-side in the driveway of their family home on James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday.
Names, photos released of the victims killed during the stabbing attack
ICYMI: On Wednesday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP released the names of all the victims killed in the brazen Sunday morning attacks, noting that they represented a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.
The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78 and they include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the James Smith Cree Nation, and Wesley Petterson of Weldon.
Read more about each of the people who died on Sunday and their stories here with The Independent:
‘Random’ victims of Saskatchewan stabbings named by police
‘No one in this town is ever going to sleep again,’ niece of 78-year-old victim says
GoFundMe organised for mother, son killed in Saskatchewan stabbing attacks
ICYMI: Mark Arcand, the brother of Bonnie “Goodvoice” Burns, 48, said during a press conference on Wednesday that a GoFundMe was being created for his sister and his nephew, Gregory “Jonesy” Burns, 28, after the mother and son were both killed on Sunday during an abhorrent stabbing attack in northern Saskatchewan.
“In the early morning hours on September 4, 2022, Bonnie Burns and her 28 year old son, Gregory, had their lives taken in a senseless act of violence at their home on the James Smith Cree Nation,” organiser Shelley Arcand wrote.
“Nothing anyone can do will bring Bonnie and Gregory back but we would like to lessen the financial burden on the surviving family members as they try to move forward. Any funds raised will go towards Brian and their boys for specialized counselling and ongoing support as they navigate this tragic situation,” it added.
The online fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and within just a couple hours of being live it had already raised more than $5,000.
Second Saskatchewan suspect dead from self-inflected wounds after 10 killed in one of Canada’s worst attacks
Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 19 people across a First Nations community in rural Canada, died from self-inflicted inflected wounds after being arrested on Wednesday, according to officials. An unnamed Canadian official told The Associated Press that Sanderson died after police rammed his car off the road.
The suspect was taken away live in an ambulance before later succumbing to his injuries, Global News reports, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement sources.
Second Saskatchewan stabbing suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds after 10 killed
Both suspects in stabbing spree now accounted for
‘We’re hurtin. We’re broken but we’re not defeated’: Family members share memories of victim killed in attack
ICYMI: The relative of Bonnie Burns discussed how “the most important thing for Bonnie was family,” noting how his sister had recently celebrating milestones, such as being sober for 15 years of her life. “Those are the things we want to remember.”
“She was a member who made a difference in people’s lives,” he said remembering her home that was filled with love and care. “And the children always came first.”
Gregory, known in his family as “Jonesy”, was a great kid, his uncle remembered.
“He worked in the community, he built houses, he did whatever he could to help his mom and dad and take care of his three brothers. And those are the things we want people to recognise and remember.”
“That mountain is the devastation of what happened to our family member and what its gonna take to heal from senseless acts as this that happened to our community our family our province and our country,” said the relative.
“When I think about what the future looks like my sister my family members they’d want us to move on to heal but to never forget. To carry love in your heart. Carry compassion, to be united, to think of other people.”
“We’ve shed a lot of tears in the last couple days. But at the end of the day, we loved our sister, Brian’s wife, Chuck’s daughter, our niece our nephew ... and they loved us too. That’s what we want people to remember.
“We’re hurtin. We’re broken, but we’re not defeated.”
Second suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds after police stop
Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted wounds after police in Canada ran his car off the road on Wednesday afternoon, an unnamed official confirmed to the Associated Press.
“An official familiar with the matter said officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road. The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.” the AP reported.
‘Words can’t express the pain that we’re feeling’: Family members announce opening of GoFundMe for surviving victims
ICYMI: Bonnie “Goodvoice” Burns, 48, and Gregory Burns, 28, died side-by-side, “in their own home, their yard, that’s what we know,” said the brother of the 48-year-old in a press conference on Wednesday.
A third woman, later identified as Lydia “Gloria” Burns, 61, arrived at the scene early in the morning after receiving a call from Bonnie. Her body was found beside the mother and son in the driveway of the family home on James Smith Cree Nation.
Bonnie had three other sons, one of whom, 13-year-old Dayson, was stabbed in the neck as he attempted to help his mother and older brother, the relative said during the press conference.
The other two boys were inside the family home.
“These two young boys, woke up to screaming, not being able to help ... one of the young boys was hiding behind a high chair, watching everything unfold,” he said, describing the trauma that unfolded in the family home that Sunday morning.
Gregory, who has two children of his own and one on the way, his uncle said,
At the end of the press conference, the relative described how the three surviving sons and their family will require all the help they can get to continue in their healing journey.
The relative announced that they’d be opening a GoFundMe for the Burns family, which they will provide a link for in the coming days.
Saskatchewan Premier offers thanks to law enforcement
Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to thank police officers for their efforts in bringing in Myles Sanderson on Wednesday after four days of intense searching.
“To the men and women in uniform who have worked day and night to track down and arrest this dangerous criminal, thank you. We owe you all a great debt of gratitude,” he wrote.
Video emerges of apparent arrest of Myles Sanderson
“Video from Brandi Soles as RCMP arrested Myles Sanderson at 3:30pm. This is near Rosthern, Saskatchewan,” tweeted Devin Heroux of CBC News.
