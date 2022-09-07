✕ Close 10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that Myles Sanderson was not at an Indigenous reserve as the manhunt for the wanted stabbings suspect stretched into its third day.

RCMP made the announcement that he had not been found on James Smith Cree Nation land hours after a reported sighting there led to a massive law enforcement response.

“As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions,” RCMP said in an emergency alert.

One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.

His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining as part of the investigation.

Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Divisions of public schools in Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that schools in their network would remain in “hold and secure” until further notice.