Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Police say suspect not on James Smith Cree Nation land as hunt continues
Damien and Myles Sanderson were both charged by Canadian authorities with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering
10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada
Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that Myles Sanderson was not at an Indigenous reserve as the manhunt for the wanted stabbings suspect stretched into its third day.
RCMP made the announcement that he had not been found on James Smith Cree Nation land hours after a reported sighting there led to a massive law enforcement response.
“As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions,” RCMP said in an emergency alert.
One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining as part of the investigation.
Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Divisions of public schools in Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that schools in their network would remain in “hold and secure” until further notice.
Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the deadly attack
ICYMI: Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.
One of the men, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday morning near a home that was being examined by police in James Smith Cree Nation as part of the investigation.
The other man, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, remains at large with police insisting in recent briefings that they’re still working under the assumption that the suspect is somewhere in Regina, where he was reportedly last seen on Sunday morning, despite that intel being now more than a day old.
To get up to speed on everything we know about the two suspects in the Saskatchewan stabbings, read The Independent’s latest explainer:
Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the Saskatchewan stabbings
One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, 30, was reportedly listed as ’unlawfully at large’ by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in May
University of Saskatchewan scales back welcome week activities following stabbings
ICYMI: Following the violence on the James Smith Cree Nation, campus officials say that they will scale back welcome week activities.
University president Peter Stoicheff said that they planned to postpone any large campus gatherings “out of respect for the communities affected and for the fact that the situation remains an emergency.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offer their condolences to victims killed in Saskatchewan stabbings
ICYMI: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered up their condolences for the families and friends of the victims who were killed and wounded on Sunday after a pair of brothers are suspected to have carried out a series of stabbing attacks in northern Saskatchewan.
“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones. Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of the royal couple read.
Toronto’s CN Tower memorialises victims killed by dimming lights
ICYMI: Tributes for the victims killed and wounded in the James Smith Cree Nation stabbing attack on Sunday stretched across Canada on Monday night, with Toronto’s CN Tower creating their own makeshift memorial for the victims of the massacre.
“Tonight the CN Tower will dim for five minutes at the top of each hour in honour of the victims of attacks in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” the Twitter account for the CN Tower read on Monday night.
The ‘random’ victims of the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks
ICYMI: A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province has led to the deaths of 11 people, including one of the suspects, and 18 wounded victims, with officials attempting to identify the victims and remaining on the lookout for the last suspect.
With the long weekend drawing to a close, the identities of the mothers, brothers, sisters and uncles who peopled the tight knit northern communities of Saskatchewan and whose lives were untimely cut short began to emerge.
One such person was 49-year-old Lana Head, a mother of two who worked as a security guard at Northern Lights Casino and was also a commissionaire officer.
Head’s former partner Michael Brett Burns told local news channel APTN News that she and her current partner died of their wounds.
He was quoted as saying: “It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives. I’m hurt for all this loss.”
Read more about the lives of the people who were killed in Sunday’s brutal stabbing attack below:
‘Random’ victims of Saskatchewan stabbings identified
‘No one in this town is ever going to sleep again,’ niece of 77-year-old victim says
Myles Sanderson had 59 criminal convictions since turning 18, reports
ICYMI: The remaining suspect that police in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have dedicated resources to locate reportedly had a “lengthy” criminal record, local authorities and news outlets reported Monday.
“Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous,” said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP on Monday, adding that Myles’ record involved crimes against people and property.
In February of this year, a parole board determined that the 30-year-old would “not present an undue risk,” and freeing him would “contribute to the protection of society” by facilitating his reintegration, Global News reported.
On Monday, police announced that both Sandersons had been issued arrest warrants for their involvement in Sunday’s deadly stabbings.
Parole records obtained by Global News revealed how the young brother, who still remains at large, had accrued nearly two decades of criminal activity, which included drug and alcohol abuse, and associations with gang members and drug dealers.
In sum, since turning 18, Myles has racked up 59 criminal convictions, the news outlet reported.
The parole board considered Myles upbringing and struggles with drugs and alcohol in its February decision, including a stipulation that he must remain sober and seek therapy as part of his release.
According to his parole records, the younger brother spent his childhood bouncing between family members, reportedly leaving various guardians at different times during his youth because of an “abusive environment”.
Psychological records detail how this tumultuous upbringing “created a sense of abandonment and feelings of not being wanted,” which it said played a part in his criminal conduct.
“Considering your Indigenous background, the Board notes that there are factors from your background that may have contributed to your involvement in the criminal justice system,” the Parole Board’s decision read.
Those impacts included the inter-generational trauma from Canada’s residential school system, which a 2015 commission concluded was considered “cultural genocide”, exposure to substance abuse, experiencing domestic violence during childhood, family fragmentation, lack of education, and loss of culture and spirituality, Global News reported.
Memorials, donations and flags at half mast: How communities are remembering victims killed in stabbing spree
ICYMI: Bouquets tucked beneath a solitary tree outside the home of a now dead 77-year-old widower. Flags across Saskatchewan and neighbouring Manitoba at half mast.
These are just some of the tributes and small gestures that people in the prairie provinces of Canada are making as they struggle to come to grips with the terror that ripped through two small tightknit communities on Sunday.
Outside the home of Wes Petterson, 77, are handfuls of bright and colourful sunflowers, whose delight only temporarily masks the horror that unfolded a little more than 48 hours ago when a pair of brothers are suspected to have gone on a stabbing spree that left 10 dead and more than a dozen wounded.
Across the province of Saskatchewan and its neighbour to the east, legislative buildings with Canadian and provincial flags are dipping them down to half-mast in a gesture to commemorate the lives lost and the communities that will forever be torn apart by this tragedy.
“The flags of Canada and Manitoba, located at the entrance of the Legislative Grounds, have been lowered to half mast to honour the victims, their families and all first responders in Saskatchewan, following the ongoing tragic events that took place over the weekend,” wrote Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson on Twitter on Monday night.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald wrote in a statement on Monday that people who have reached out inquiring about where donations for the James Smith Cree Nation can be sent can follow the guidance of the three bands’ leaders.
“Donations of food” and other staple items - like Styrofoam plates, cups, etc - can be dropped off directly at the Bernard Constant Community School, the statement from the JSCN read.
“Please refrain from using e-transfers, instead feel free to bring gift cards or monetary donations to the command centre,” the statement continued.
Police suspect Myles was in Regina with another person on Sunday
ICYMI: Initially, authorities suspected that Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien were spotted in Regina together on Sunday when a report came through at around 11.20 that the black Nissan Rogue that police believe the pair were using to escape was spotted in the city.
On Monday, however, when police discovered the body of Damien close to a house they were examining as part of the ongoing investigation, they changed that hypothesis to suggest that Myles, who remains at large, was in the city with someone else.
“Regina Police Chief Evan Bray on the information they received about the vehicle and two people being spotted in Regina -- he says it’s still relevant,” tweeted CBC reporter Sam Maciag on Monday night. “They believe that Myles WAS in Regina yesterday. They do not know who he was with. They also believe he’s still here.”
Police say suspect is not on James Smith Cree Nation land
RCMP made the announcement that Myles Sanderson was not on James Smith Cree Nation land hours ater they were told he may have been spotted on foot.
“As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions,” RCMP said in an emergency alert.
Residents say helicopter has landed in James Smith Cree Nation
CBC News reporter Devin Heroux tweeted that he had been told by residents they had heard a helicopter land near them in James Smith Cree Nation.
“Three hours after emergency alerting saying potential sighting of Myles Sanderson. Residents still in their homes. Scared. And wanting any kind of updates,” he tweeted.
