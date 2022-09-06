✕ Close 10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson has died but his brother Myles is still at large and may be injured and seek medical help, police say.

Both men were named by police in connection with the violence which left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Damien Sanderson’s wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.

Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.

Damien and Myles Sanderson were driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

In a Monday morning update, police chief Evan Bray said that officers are “confident” that someone out there knows the whereabouts of the two suspects, and made a plea for them to come forward with any relevant information.

“We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” he said in a Twitter address.

Residents of village Weldon in Saskatchewan identified 77-year-old Wes Petterson among the victims, while Lana Head, a mother of two, was identified as another one of the victims by her former partner.