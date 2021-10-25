Candace Owens slammed for calling accidental Alec Baldwin shooting ‘poetic justice’

Rightwing pundit Candace Owens provoked a furious response on social media for taking “perverse pleasure” in Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

Ms Owens wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter that the death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico in Thursday was “poetic justice” for Mr Baldwin’s criticism of Donald Trump.

She said the actor had spent “four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers”, in reference to Mr Baldwin’s portrayal of the former president on Saturday Night Live.

“What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

After deleting the post, she went on to say: “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition.

“Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Social media erupted in anger at the comments.

“How horrible can anyone be to take perverse perverse pleasure in such a tragedy? Someone died and you’re basically sitting back and reveling in their accidental death,” one person wrote.

“Halyna Hutchins death should not be weaponised,” another wrote.

Another said: “I have a genuine dislike for AB but I would never wish an accident like this on anyone not even him... This is not a political opportunity.”

“On something like this, your usual ‘shock value’ tweet is offensive.”

Ms Owens, a right-wing author and commentator, has made a name for herself by making incendiary remarks about politics and so-called “culture war” issues.

Last week, she suggested the United States should “invade Australia” to liberate its people from the “tyrannical police state”.

She said the comments made about Australia’s Covid-19 lockdown measures were made in jest.

Mr Baldwin lampooned Mr Trump on Saturday Night Live while he was president, raising the ire of the former president and his supporters.

Donald Trump Jr has also made a series of Instagram posts mocking Mr Baldwin since Ms Hutchins’ death on Thursday.