CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to the William and Kate as “the other two royals”.

International correspondent Scott McClean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – by name on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

“You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some viewers.

MailOnline columnist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton tweeted that “CNN’s agenda has been obvious for months. They’re in the tank for Harry and Meghan. Pathetic. The ‘other two royals’ are the future king and queen”.

“The other two royals, being the heir to the throne and his wife the Princess of Wales, who will be Queen,” another Twitter user said.

“‘The other two royals’ – showing your obvious bias there,” a second account holder said. “What happened to unbiased journalism? Shocking.”

“Harry and Meghan are based in America so it’s perfectly normal that the American media are more interested in them,” a third viewer noted.

“The funny thing is that the British media and the royalists always make sure Harry and Meghan are the main focus of every event they talk about them non-stop always the main characters and then they wonder why William and Kate are ‘the other two royals’,” one Twitter user said.

The public meet and greet was the first time William and Kate appeared alongside Harry and Meghan since Commonwealth Day on 9 March.

Hours earlier, King Charles III was formally named the new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council, attended by all living former prime ministers.

The King passed on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on Friday to William and Kate.

“With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said.

The Independent has contacted CNN for comment.