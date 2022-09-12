Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis’ reaction after being told about Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales told mourners in Windsor that her son, Prince Louis, told her not to “worry” about Queen Elizabeth as she is “with great grandpa now.”

Nicole Anna Gumienny from Farnborough captured the moment on camera as Kate Middleton met with crowds outside Windsor Castle on Saturday (10 September).

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also met with the grieving public alongside her.

William and Kate were announced as the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III during his first public address last Friday.

