One person is reportedly dead and 12 people remain trapped in a former Colorado gold mine, where officials say an equipment malfunction stranded a group of people on Thursday.

Another 11 people were rescued 500 feet beneath the surface at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort,” Colorado governer Jared Polis wrote Thursday in a statement on X. “The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine. We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation.”

“This was due to an equipment malfunction,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The mine did not collapse.”

Police say they hope they can rescue the remaining people inside the mine by the end of the day.

The 1,000-foot mine is advertised as a tourist site to learn about mining in the “Old West.”