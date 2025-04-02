Television presenter Jeremy Kyle has opened about the shocking moment he discovered he had cancer.

In an ITV interview on Kate Garraways’s Life Stories on Tuesday (1 April), the 59-year-old revealed more about his cancer diagnosis in 2012.

He recalled the moment he collapsed in his doctor's arms, fearful for his life.

When he went to the doctor, Mr Kyle found out he needed urgent surgery for testicular cancer.

“(A nurse) stayed by my side all night and I thought if she left, I’d be dead,” he said.

“I thought I was dead that night.”

The presenter also underwent chemotherapy and has since been given the all-clear.