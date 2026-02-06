Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tense confrontation between CorePower Yoga employees and customers at a Minneapolis studio is going viral, sparked by accusations that employees removed anti-ICE protest signs from the studio.

In a video posted to TikTok, at least a dozen patrons are seen confronting two female staff members in the studio’s lobby following a Sunday class. The confrontation was led by longtime studio member Heather Anderson, who was later banned from the studio following the incident, the New York Post reports.

The patrons repeatedly pressed the employees to explain why the company had not publicly condemned ICE’s presence in the city, particularly questioning why an anti-ICE sign in the studio’s window had been removed.

“Give us answers, let’s go … let’s hear it — why are you being silent?” Anderson says from behind the camera, which focuses on a visibly flustered staffer.

As the video continues, Anderson raises her voice and demands a response, saying the company should have been prepared with “well-rehearsed corporate action and words.”

open image in gallery CorePower Yoga confirmed to The Independent that it removed the original anti‑ICE sign at a Minneapolis studio and replaced it with standardized signage used across all of its locations, stating that law enforcement and ICE may only enter with a valid judicial warrant ( TikTok/@twinmom740 )

“Let’s hear it, Delaney, loud and proud,” Anderson said to the blonde employee, punctuating her remarks with profanity as other customers snapped their fingers in apparent support.

The staff member appears to struggle to respond amid the pressure, while another person in the crowd adds, “The silence is deafening.”

A CorePower Yoga spokesperson told The Independent that the two employees behind the desk were not corporate staff, but a studio manager and a regional director who were on site to support the local team, help ensure staff felt safe following recent tragic events in Minneapolis, and avoid class cancellations.

As the visibly stressed “Delaney” tries to pause the exchange, Anderson doesn’t allow it, demanding her to “be loud with CorePower corporate’s answers,” accusing the two women of coming to the studio “to silence teachers.”

“Let’s f****** go! What do you gotta say? Louder, Delaney!” Anderson urges, before shifting her attention to the other woman behind the desk.

“Person in the glasses, you have a good answer? Delaney can’t seem to cough it up,” she added.

“Well, I mean, we’re being berated right now,” the other woman replies, further angering Anderson.

“You’re not being berated — you’re being asked hard questions … berating is what our neighbors are living through,” Anderson yells, before demanding to know whether the employees are going to “put the ICE sign back on the front door.”

“Is that the ask?” an employee responds, sending another patron into an emotional speech.

An unidentified customer, who accused CorePower of being complicit by staying silent on events in Minneapolis, angrily condemned the company’s actions as unacceptable and declared the group can take their business elsewhere, drawing applause from the crowd.

A CorePower Yoga spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that the original anti-ICE sign was removed and replaced with one that includes standardized signage across that is consistent across all of its studios, stating that law enforcement and ICE may only enter with a valid judicial warrant.

In response to the viral incident, CorePower temporarily paused the memberships of attendees as a precaution. More than half of the affected students have since had their memberships reinstated following one-on-one conversations, with others still pending contact.

Anderson was the only individual whose membership was fully terminated, the spokesperson said.

open image in gallery CorePower temporarily paused attendees’ memberships after the viral confrontation, reinstating over half after one-on-one discussions ( Getty Images )

In a statement to The Independent, a company spokesperson said, “CorePower Yoga studios are meant to be safe, welcoming spaces that foster mindfulness, belonging, and respect for all who wish to practice yoga. We do not condone the violent ICE raids, and we have distributed signage across our studios. We respect peaceful activism and individuals’ rights to expression.”

“Over the weekend, an incident occurred at one of our Twin Cities studios. We have a responsibility to protect the safety of our teachers and students. We recognize that this impacted some students who did not engage, and we have since spoken directly with those students and reversed those decisions. We are committed to finding ways to best support our communities during this devastating time,” the statement concluded.

As for Anderson, she said she does not regret how she handled the now-infamous interaction.

“What I said in that video landed,” Anderson told the Post. “When that happens and the other party doesn’t want to engage with a learning stance — there’s a self-preservation stance — then they just dismiss you. They have more power than me, they have a corporation behind them — I am easy to swat away.”