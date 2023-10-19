Over a dozen cows killed after tractor trailer rolls over in highway crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fourteen cows have died in Connecticut after a tractor carrying 44 of the animals crashed on the highway.

Seven cows were killed immediately, while six later had to be euthanised because of their injuries, state agricultural authorities confirmed. The department later confirmed that another had died.

The remaining 30 have been evaluated by the state vet and are doing well, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

Police and firefighters responded to the wreck on an exit off the interstate near Newtown at about 3.30am local time on Thursday and found the truck tipped over on the driver’s side.

The driver, who was transporting the dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio, was not seriously injured, firefighters said.

Authorities summoned a state veterinarian, who decided six other cows needed to be put down. State troopers euthanised the animals at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and state police are continuing to investigate.

The westbound side of the highway for several hours following the incident.