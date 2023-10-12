Woman fires gunshots inside Connecticut police station in newly-released CCTV footage

Footage shows a woman firing several gunshots in the lobby of a Connecticut police station.

The incident happened at the Bristol Police Department (BPD) just after 10:30pm on Thursday 5 October.

According to authorities, Suzanne Laprise, 51, fired at the window of the front desk, which was unoccupied at the time

None of the shots penetrated the bullet-resistant glass, officials said.

A statement from police said officers tried to negotiate with Laprise, but she fired more shots at them before being subdued by a stun gun.

She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“BPD wants to recognise the heroic actions of our officers last night,” a statement from the department, shared on social media website X, read.

“Despite a truly life-threatening incident, they responded with calm, poise, and professionalism, resulting in no loss of life or serious injury to anyone.”