Cow on the loose brings rush hour traffic to standstill in Sheffield

A cow on the loose brought morning rush-hour traffic to a standstill in Sheffield on Thursday 21 September.

Footage shows the bovine strutting up Halifax Road, with a police car trailing behind.

An officer can also be seen approaching the cow on foot.

The footage was shared on social media by Sheffield Online.

“We were called at about 8am this morning by a member of the public to report a cow walking down Midhurst Road in Sheffield,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers attended and the cow had moved onto Halifax Road. They closed the road and ushered the cow away from the carriageway for both its own safety and the safety of other road users.

“The cow’s owner was contacted and the animal was collected. It was safely back in its field just after 9am.”